World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,660,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 13th total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Consumer Edge raised World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWE opened at $32.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $31.05 and a one year high of $100.45.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.