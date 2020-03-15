WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD) Trading Up 1.4%

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGZD)’s share price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.11 and last traded at $47.08, approximately 17,165 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89.

