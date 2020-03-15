Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

In related news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $187,492.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney acquired 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.