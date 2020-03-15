Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $84.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wingstop from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wingstop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of WING stock opened at $68.08 on Thursday. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $63.69 and a twelve month high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.66.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

In related news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,321.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

