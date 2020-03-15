WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WillScot in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Get WillScot alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of WSC opened at $12.29 on Friday. WillScot has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,825,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 192,160 shares during the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC increased its stake in WillScot by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.