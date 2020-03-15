Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 81.1% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WMB. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,398.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $15.81 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

