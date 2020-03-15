Whitbread (LON:WTB) Earns Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,875 ($64.13) target price (down previously from GBX 5,180 ($68.14)) on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,622.06 ($60.80).

WTB stock opened at GBX 2,579 ($33.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 3,164.27 ($41.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,224.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,402.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23.

In other Whitbread news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

