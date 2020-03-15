Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a market cap of $13.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.26. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc (NASDAQ:WHLR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.04% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

