Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 1,330,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $187.74 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.52.
WPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.
