Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 13th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westell Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 952,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.07% of Westell Technologies worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.01. Westell Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

