West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut West Bancorporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $16.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 10,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 6.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 39.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.