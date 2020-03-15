WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley reiterated a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

WesBanco stock opened at $21.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $21.61 and a twelve month high of $42.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.52%.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Owen purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler purchased 807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $26,622.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,657 shares of company stock worth $147,980 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1,372.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

