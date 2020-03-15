Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
WW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.
Shares of WW opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $47.19.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Weight Watchers International
Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.
Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.