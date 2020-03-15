Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

WW has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of WW opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $47.19.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $332.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.39 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 8.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 48,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $7,650,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

