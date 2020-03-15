WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.36.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $105.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.