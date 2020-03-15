Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the February 13th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. King Wealth grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $105.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.86. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

