Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 200.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,466 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,166,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $851,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,187,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $735,339,000 after purchasing an additional 139,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $295.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $96.53 and a 1-year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

