Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,300,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 19,480,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.33. The company has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.8% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 97,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 154.8% in the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

