Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,701 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 798,229 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

WBA stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

