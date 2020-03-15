Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRTU. Cowen cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “positive” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $31.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $30.24 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtusa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Virtusa by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Virtusa by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Virtusa during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

