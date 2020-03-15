Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.54 and last traded at $18.81, 83,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 278% from the average session volume of 22,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VPC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

