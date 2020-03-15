Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Viewray from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Viewray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viewray has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.65.

Shares of VRAY opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Viewray had a negative net margin of 136.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The business had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Viewray will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Viewray by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Viewray by 114.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,549,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 827,592 shares during the period. Finally, Investor AB bought a new stake in Viewray during the third quarter valued at about $232,000.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

