Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,913 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total transaction of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $163.68 and a twelve month high of $249.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.82.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRTX. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

