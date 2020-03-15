Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,967 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,525 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,831,000 after purchasing an additional 80,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,076,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,465 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,242,096 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,957,000 after purchasing an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,844 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,195,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $220.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total transaction of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

