VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S (NASDAQ:VRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on VRNA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded VERONA PHARMA P/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on VERONA PHARMA P/S from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.19.

VERONA PHARMA P/S stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VERONA PHARMA P/S has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 801.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 18.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of VERONA PHARMA P/S by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 50,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

VERONA PHARMA P/S Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

