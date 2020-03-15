Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 468.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,255 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.12% of Veritex worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 114,144 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 794.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,521,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 527.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,438,000 after purchasing an additional 846,632 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,606,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 598,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,442,000 after purchasing an additional 104,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $15.49 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $874.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

In other Veritex news, CFO Terry Earley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.94 per share, with a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,316.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $207,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,673.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

