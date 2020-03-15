Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

VRNT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.13.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems stock opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 285.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.