Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Verastem from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.93. Verastem has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 854.77% and a negative return on equity of 339.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Verastem by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 20,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Verastem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.23% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

