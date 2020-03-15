Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stake Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after buying an additional 182,661 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,732,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Raymond James raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

VTR stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.