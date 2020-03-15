Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems to and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.27.

VRNS stock opened at $66.33 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 5,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $443,132.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,035 shares of company stock valued at $17,196,165. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 23.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $472,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

