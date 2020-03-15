Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Holdings Raised by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $42.85 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

