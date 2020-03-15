Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.35 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

