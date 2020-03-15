Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,998,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,059,000 after acquiring an additional 135,321 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.51 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.