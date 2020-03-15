Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Raised by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 64,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,723,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 192.8% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $107.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $99.13 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

