ValuEngine Upgrades AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) to “Hold”

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

NYSE:ABC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock worth $4,780,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 887,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,397,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,217 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

