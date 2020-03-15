ValuEngine Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to “Sell”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $3.89 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the third quarter worth $71,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

