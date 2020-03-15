ValuEngine Downgrades WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) to Sell

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WVFC opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. WVS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 7.92%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WVS Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 7.99% of WVS Financial worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.25% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.