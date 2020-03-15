ValuEngine Downgrades Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) to Hold

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spi Energy has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

