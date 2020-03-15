ValuEngine Downgrades Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) to Hold

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of SPI stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Spi Energy has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $7.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
Spi Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: Death Cross
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.