Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.93 Per Share

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vaccinex in a report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will earn $5.93 per share for the year.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $3.96 on Friday. Vaccinex has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,277.96%.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 982,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer purchased 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, for a total transaction of $690,563.93. Corporate insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex accounts for 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MSD Partners L.P. owned approximately 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.