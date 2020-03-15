US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. US Foods accounts for 7.5% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.18% of US Foods worth $16,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in US Foods by 3,263.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Foods by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

