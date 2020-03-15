Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of UBP stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $576.45 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle acquired 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $695,970.00. 23.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL owned 0.17% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

