Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Short Interest Up 33.6% in February

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the February 13th total of 965,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Universal Display from to in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.45.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $145.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.77 and a 200-day moving average of $188.46. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $132.82 and a 1-year high of $230.32.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

