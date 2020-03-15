United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

UPS stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.