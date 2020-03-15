Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €30.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Uniper and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.63 ($29.80).

Shares of ETR UN01 opened at €22.75 ($26.45) on Wednesday. Uniper has a twelve month low of €22.96 ($26.70) and a twelve month high of €30.64 ($35.63). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

