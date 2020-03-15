Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,293 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after purchasing an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after purchasing an additional 117,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 526,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares in the last quarter. 6.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.12. Unilever N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

