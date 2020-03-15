Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 269.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 818,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597,324 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of Under Armour worth $15,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 163,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. 36.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

