UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on UFPT. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $39.90 on Friday. UFP Technologies has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $296.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.51.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $50.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,222.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.