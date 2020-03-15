UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UCBJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut UCB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

UCB stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.91. UCB has a one year low of $68.95 and a one year high of $97.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.34.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

