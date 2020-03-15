UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) vs. Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Head to Head Contrast

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) and Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Dassault Systemes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR 0 2 7 0 2.78 Dassault Systemes 0 4 1 0 2.20

Dassault Systemes has a consensus target price of $134.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Dassault Systemes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dassault Systemes is more favorable than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Dassault Systemes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Dassault Systemes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR $2.14 billion 3.65 $115.78 million $0.65 19.91 Dassault Systemes $4.50 billion 7.87 $689.22 million $3.52 38.89

Dassault Systemes has higher revenue and earnings than UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dassault Systemes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dassault Systemes has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and Dassault Systemes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR N/A N/A N/A Dassault Systemes 15.31% 16.32% 8.42%

Summary

Dassault Systemes beats UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It also develops in the area of online and mobile gaming; and distributes Ubisoft products, such as CD games, ancillary products, etc. to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Montreuil, France.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences. It also provides SIMULIA delivers realistic simulation applications; DELMIA enables industries and services to collaborate, model, optimize, and perform their operations; 3DVIA that provides 3D space planning solutions for enterprises and consumers; and ENOVIA that offers collaborative technical and business applications. In addition, the company offers Centric PLM, a product lifecycle management software solution; 3DEXCITE software, solutions, and CGI services; EXALEAD that provides information intelligence for the social industry and developer community; and NETVIBES dashboard, which enables insights-driven decision-making. Further, it provides consulting services in methodology for design, deployment, and support; and training and engineering services. The company primarily serves companies in the transportation and mobility; industrial equipment; aerospace and defense; financial and business services; high-tech; life sciences; energy, process, and utilities; consumer goods and retail; natural resources; architecture, engineering, and construction; consumer packaged goods and retail, and marine and offshore through direct sales force and value-added resellers. Dassault Systèmes SE was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

