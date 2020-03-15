Ubiq (UBQ) Hits Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 15th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $2.20 million and $812.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

