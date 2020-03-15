U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the February 13th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of GROW opened at $0.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 97.61%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on GROW. ValuEngine raised U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of U.S. Global Investors worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

